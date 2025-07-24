Dolly Varden Silver Expands 2025 Kitsault Valley Drill Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dolly Varden Silver ( (TSE:DV) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Dolly Varden Silver Corporation announced an increase in its 2025 Kitsault Valley drill program from 35,000 to 55,000 meters, adding a fifth drill to the project. This expansion, supported by recent shareholder financing, aims to test key exploration targets and expand the high-grade silver zone at the Wolf Vein. The company has completed approximately 17,000 meters of drilling, focusing on the Moose, Chance, and Red Point Prospects, and mobilized a fifth drill rig to the Big Bulk copper-gold porphyry system. The intensified geological fieldwork will develop drill targets for late 2025 and 2026, positioning Dolly Varden to enhance its exploration strategy and industry positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DV) stock is a Buy with a C$1.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dolly Varden Silver stock, see the TSE:DV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DV is a Neutral.

Dolly Varden Silver’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, characterized by lack of revenue and consistent losses, offset by a strong equity base and absence of debt. While corporate events show strategic efforts to improve market positioning, technical analysis suggests a cautious approach given current price trends. Valuation concerns persist due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of profitability.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:DV stock, click here.

More about Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Kitsault Valley Project, located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada. The company has consolidated approximately 100,000 hectares of prospective tenure with high-grade silver and gold resources, including five past producing high-grade silver mines. The Kitsault Valley Project is considered prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits and contains the Big Bulk property, which is prospective for porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization.

Average Trading Volume: 156,273

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$465.9M

Learn more about DV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue