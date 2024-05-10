Dollar Tree Ensures Leadership Continuity with CMO Incentive

Dollar Tree (DLTR) has shared an announcement.

Dollar Tree, Inc. has secured a commitment from Richard McNeely, their Chief Merchandising Officer, with a letter agreement to keep him on board through strategic developments with the company’s Dollar Tree stores. If McNeely stays until 2026, he’s set to receive a special incentive award, aligned with what other executive vice presidents will get, minus any risk of early forfeiture for retirement. The precise value and conditions of the award are yet to be determined, underscoring the company’s investment in its leadership stability.

