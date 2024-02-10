Dolby Laboratories Annual Meeting Decisions Ratified

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

At Dolby Laboratories’ 2024 Annual Meeting, stockholders elected eight directors for the coming year, endorsed executive compensation, and approved amendments to the Bylaws, including a new forum selection clause. Additionally, KPMG LLP was ratified as the independent accounting firm for the fiscal year. All proposals passed with a majority of votes, with Class A and Class B stockholders voting together on these decisions.

