DocuSign Restructuring Plan Cuts Workforce, Costs Millions

DocuSign (DOCU) has released an update to notify the public and investors about termination and asset disposition expenses.

DocuSign, Inc. is implementing a Restructuring Plan aimed at boosting its financial and operational performance while investing in products essential for its long-term growth. This move involves reducing their workforce by 6%, mainly affecting the Sales & Marketing teams, and will cost the company an estimated $28 to $32 million. These expenses will be recognized mostly in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, with the plan expected to be mostly concluded by the end of the second quarter of the same fiscal year.

