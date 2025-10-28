Doctor Care Anywhere Reports Growth in Consultations and Positive Cash Flow in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 sh ( (AU:DOC) ) has provided an update.

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC reported a 7.5% year-on-year increase in consultations for Q3 2025, driven by new service offerings and platform enhancements. The company maintained positive cash flow with a net operating and investing cash inflow of £0.6 million, marking its second consecutive quarter of positive cash generation. With a strong cash position of £5.4 million, the company is well-positioned for further growth. Management reaffirmed medium-term targets, including revenue doubling over 3–5 years and achieving a 15% EBITDA margin, indicating confidence in its strategic direction.

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC operates in the healthcare industry, offering digital health services with a focus on accessible, patient-centered care. The company provides consultations and has expanded its services to include mental health, musculoskeletal, and skin cancer care, aiming to deliver cost-effective healthcare solutions.

