Doctor Care Anywhere Appoints New Company Secretary

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 sh ( (AU:DOC) ) has issued an update.

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC has appointed Computershare Entity Solutions (UK) Limited as the new Company Secretary, effective 31 October 2025, following the resignation of Kathy Cong. This change in company secretary is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its operational framework and ensure robust corporate governance, which may positively impact its strategic growth and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DOC) stock is a Hold with a A$0.17 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 sh stock, see the AU:DOC Stock Forecast page.

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC is a leading private telehealth provider in the UK, partnering with insurers, healthcare providers, and corporate clients to deliver care through its digital health platform. The company focuses on scaling services, expanding partnerships, and leveraging data-driven healthcare solutions to improve patient outcomes and deliver long-term value for shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 189,257

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$55M

