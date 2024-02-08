DMK Pharmaceuticals Faces Nasdaq Suspension and Delisting

DMK Pharmaceuticals (DMK) has released an update to notify the public and investors about listing compliance status.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s common stock was suspended from trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market as of February 7, 2024. Following this suspension, the company is set to face delisting, with a formal notification to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

