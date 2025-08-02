DMG MORI Reports Decline in 2025 First Half Earnings

DMG MORI CO ( (MRSKF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information DMG MORI CO presented to its investors.

DMG MORI CO., LTD. is a leading Japanese company specializing in the manufacturing and sales of machine tools, software, and measuring devices, offering comprehensive solutions with service support and engineering.

In the first half of 2025, DMG MORI reported a decline in sales revenues and profits compared to the previous year, with sales revenues reaching JPY 227.5 billion and operating profit at JPY 6.5 billion. Despite the overall decline, the company saw an increase in order intake, indicating a recovery trend.

Key financial metrics showed a significant decrease in operating profit and profit before income taxes, reflecting challenging market conditions. However, the company experienced growth in order intake, particularly in high-value proposals and stable demand for service and repair parts. Regional performance varied, with strong orders in the Americas and steady demand in Asia, India, and Japan.

Looking ahead, DMG MORI remains committed to its Machining Transformation strategy, focusing on process integration, automation, and sustainability initiatives. The company expects to benefit from government stimulus measures in Europe and China, contributing to a potential recovery in the second half of the year.

