DMC Global Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

DMC Global Inc., a company based in Broomfield, Colorado, operates in the manufacturing sector with a focus on providing innovative and highly engineered products through its subsidiaries: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The company is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol ‘BOOM’.

In the third quarter of 2025, DMC Global reported consolidated sales of $151.5 million, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous year. The company faced a net loss attributable to DMC of $3.1 million, with an adjusted net loss of $1.6 million. Despite these challenges, DMC achieved a significant reduction in net debt, bringing it down to $30.1 million.

Arcadia, DMC’s architectural building products business, saw a 7% increase in sales compared to the previous year, contributing to a more than doubling of its adjusted EBITDA. Meanwhile, DynaEnergetics experienced a slight decline in sales due to competitive pricing pressures in the U.S. market, although its adjusted EBITDA improved significantly from the previous year. NobelClad faced a decrease in sales and adjusted EBITDA due to reduced bookings and tariff impacts, but secured a record $20 million order for a petrochemical project, boosting its backlog.

Looking ahead, DMC Global anticipates fourth-quarter sales in the range of $140 million to $150 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected between $5 million and $8 million. The company’s outlook is influenced by ongoing macroeconomic challenges, including tariff policies and energy market volatility, but management remains focused on improving financial stability and operational execution.

