Dmall Inc. Revises Annual Caps for Key Agreements with Wumei Group

The latest update is out from Dmall Inc. ( (HK:2586) ).

Dmall Inc. has announced revisions to its existing annual caps for continuing connected transactions under two key agreements with Wumei Group. The company anticipates increased demand for office space and retail core service cloud solutions, prompting the need to raise the annual caps for these transactions to meet the expected demand. These changes reflect Dmall’s strategic positioning to accommodate growth and strengthen its operational ties with Wumei Group, which is a significant stakeholder due to its association with Dmall’s controlling shareholder.

Dmall Inc. is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, primarily engaged in providing digital solutions and services. It operates within the technology sector, focusing on cloud-based retail solutions and property leasing services, particularly in collaboration with the Wumei Group.

Average Trading Volume: 6,264,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$8.28B

