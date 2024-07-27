DLSI SA Optimistic as H1 Turnover Rises 3.7%

DLSI SA (FR:ALDLS) has released an update.

DLSI SA reported a 3.7% increase in consolidated turnover for the first half of 2024, reaching €102.9 million despite a slowdown in the temporary work market and unfavorable public holiday scheduling. The growth was attributed to organic growth and the integration of newly acquired companies PRESTIM and ML Intérim. The company remains optimistic about a market recovery and expects continued growth in turnover and profit for the full year.

For further insights into FR:ALDLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.