DL Holdings Projects Over 2,000% Profit Surge

DL Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:1709) ) has shared an announcement.

DL Holdings Group Limited has issued a positive profit alert, projecting a substantial increase in net profit for the six months ending September 2025, with an expected range of HK$180-220 million. This marks a significant rise from the previous year’s HK$7.7 million, driven by fair value gains on financial assets and investments, alongside notable growth in their family office business.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1709) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DL Holdings Group Limited stock, see the HK:1709 Stock Forecast page.

More about DL Holdings Group Limited

DL Holdings Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on financial services. The Group’s primary operations include financial asset management and investments, with a significant emphasis on family office services.

Average Trading Volume: 67,416,024

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.62B

