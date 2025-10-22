DL Holdings Group Advances 2025 Share Award Scheme with New Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from DL Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:1709) ) is now available.

DL Holdings Group Limited has announced a voluntary share purchase under its 2025 Restricted Share Award Scheme, acquiring 7,200,000 shares at an average price of HK$2.77 per share. This purchase is part of the company’s strategy to accumulate a total of 30,000,000 shares for the scheme, which aims to distribute and vest shares based on individual performance, thereby aligning employee incentives with company goals.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1709) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.00 price target.

More about DL Holdings Group Limited

DL Holdings Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in investment and asset management services. It operates within the financial sector, focusing on enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments and management of financial assets.

Average Trading Volume: 70,745,182

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$5.8B



