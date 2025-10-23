DL Holdings Completes Initial Target for 2025 Share Award Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from DL Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:1709) ) is now available.

DL Holdings Group Limited has announced the completion of its initial target for the 2025 Restricted Share Award Scheme, having purchased 30,090,000 shares from the market. This initiative is designed to reward selected participants based on individual performance and scheme rules. The recent purchase of 1,930,000 shares marks the achievement of the initial award pool target, with the company considering expanding the pool in the future. This move is expected to enhance stakeholder engagement and align employee incentives with company performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1709) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DL Holdings Group Limited stock, see the HK:1709 Stock Forecast page.

More about DL Holdings Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 70,545,193

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.9B

For detailed information about 1709 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

