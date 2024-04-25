Diversified Energy Executes Share Buyback

Diversified Energy Company plc (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 3,750 of its own shares at 1,085 pence each, with plans to cancel them, thereby reducing the total number of shares in issue to 47,538,429. This action follows a share buyback programme announced in June 2023 and forms part of the company’s strategy to generate shareholder value. Investors should note the new total share count for their interest calculations under regulatory rules.

