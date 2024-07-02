DiscovEx Unveils New Employee Incentive Plan

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:DCX) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited has announced an Employee Incentive Securities Plan designed to grant convertible securities to eligible participants, which are subject to vesting and exercise conditions. The plan is aimed at motivating and retaining employees by providing them with a stake in the company’s growth. Specific terms include restrictions on dealing, prohibition on hedging, and conditions under which securities may be forfeited.

