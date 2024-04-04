DiscovEx Resources Urges Investor Caution

DiscovEx Resources Limited (AU:DCX) has released an update.

DiscovEx Resources Limited cautions investors not to rely solely on their latest presentation for making investment decisions, as it contains forward-looking statements with inherent risks and uncertainties. The company emphasizes that the presentation is a summary and advises investors to consult full ASX releases for detailed information. The report’s exploration results are compiled by competent person Mr. Toby Wellman, in accordance with the JORC Code, but exploration targets mentioned are conceptual and not guaranteed to become Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves.

