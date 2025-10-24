Discovery Silver to Announce Q3 2025 Results and Host Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Discovery Silver ( (TSE:DSV) ) has issued an announcement.

Discovery Silver Corp. announced it will release its third-quarter 2025 financial and operating results on November 13, 2025, followed by a conference call to discuss these results. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction, particularly following its recent expansion into gold production.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DSV) stock is a Buy with a C$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Discovery Silver stock, see the TSE:DSV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DSV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DSV is a Neutral.

Discovery Silver’s overall stock score reflects a mix of strong technical momentum and promising corporate developments countered by poor financial performance and challenging valuation metrics. The strategic acquisition of the Porcupine Complex enhances future growth prospects, but ongoing losses and cash flow issues remain key risks.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:DSV stock, click here.

More about Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp. is a North American-focused precious metals company with significant exposure to silver through its Cordero project, one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. The company has recently expanded into gold production with the acquisition of the Porcupine Complex, enhancing its operations in the renowned gold camps near Timmins, Ontario.

Average Trading Volume: 3,704,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.84B

For detailed information about DSV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue