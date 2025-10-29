Discovery Alaska Limited Explores New Mineral Opportunities in the USA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Discovery Alaska Limited ( (AU:DAF) ) has shared an update.

Discovery Alaska Limited has been actively evaluating new mineral project opportunities during the September 2025 quarter, focusing on gold and rare earth element projects in the USA. Despite offers not being accepted for some projects, the company continues discussions and evaluations, particularly for projects in Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona. The Chulitna Gold Project remains a key asset, with the company reviewing its strategy for this 100% owned project. Financially, the company maintains a cautious approach with cash reserves of approximately $0.2 million, ensuring prudent management amid ongoing exploration activities.

Discovery Alaska Limited is an Australian-based mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Chulitna Project located in Alaska, USA. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring mineral project opportunities that complement its current exploration activities, aiming to enhance its project portfolio and increase shareholder value.

