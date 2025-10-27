Disc Medicine’s APOLLO Study: A Potential Game-Changer for EPP and XLP Treatment

Disc Medicine, Inc. ((IRON)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Disc Medicine, Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled APOLLO: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Bitopertin to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability in Participants With Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) or X-Linked Protoporphyria (XLP). The study aims to assess whether bitopertin can increase pain-free sunlight exposure and alter PPIX concentration levels in participants aged 12 and older with EPP or XLP.

The intervention being tested is an oral drug called DISC-1459, administered daily for 24 weeks. The study compares this drug to a placebo to evaluate its efficacy and safety.

This Phase 3 study is designed as a randomized, parallel assignment with quadruple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment.

The study began on March 17, 2025, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on October 21, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

For investors, this study could influence Disc Medicine’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance market confidence and competitiveness in the treatment of EPP and XLP. The outcome could also impact investor sentiment towards similar companies in the biopharmaceutical sector.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

