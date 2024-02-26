Disc Medicine Appoints New CCO With Inducement Grant

An update from Disc Medicine (IRON) is now available.

Disc Medicine, Inc. has announced the appointment of Pamela Stephenson as its new Chief Commercial Officer, alongside a significant inducement grant that contributed to her acceptance of the role. This strategic move aligns with the company’s compliance with Nasdaq’s inducement grant rules and is designed to strengthen the company’s leadership as it navigates the competitive pharmaceutical landscape.

