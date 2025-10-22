Disc Medicine Announces $210.9M Stock Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 20, 2025, Disc Medicine announced an underwritten offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants, aiming to raise approximately $210.9 million after expenses. The proceeds will support the potential commercialization of bitopertin for erythropoietic protoporphyria and X-linked protoporphyria, as well as fund research and development. The offering, involving major underwriters like Jefferies and Morgan Stanley, is expected to close on October 22, 2025, and will provide sufficient funding for the company’s operations into 2029.

The most recent analyst rating on (IRON) stock is a Buy with a $120.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Disc Medicine stock, see the IRON Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IRON is a Neutral.

Disc Medicine’s stock score reflects the challenges faced by biotechnology firms in early stages, with significant cash burn and negative earnings. However, a strong cash position and low leverage provide some financial stability. Technical indicators suggest mixed signals with short-term consolidation but potential longer-term weakness. Valuation metrics indicate current unprofitability, a common trait for growth-focused biotech companies.

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for serious hematologic diseases. The company is building a portfolio of innovative therapeutic candidates targeting red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Average Trading Volume: 413,654

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.03B

