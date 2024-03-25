DIRTT Completes Major Debenture Buyback

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) has released an update.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. recently concluded its substantial issuer bid, successfully repurchasing and cancelling over C$10 million in convertible debentures. The move involved acquiring approximately 11.66% of its January Debentures and 16.50% of its December Debentures, with the remaining outstanding amounts being C$35,557,000 and C$29,225,000, respectively. This strategic financial maneuver aims to streamline the company’s debt structure and optimize its capital allocation.

