Director’s Share Acquisition at Pacific Current Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pacific Current Group Ltd ( (AU:PAC) ) has shared an announcement.

Pacific Current Group Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Justin Rowland Arter acquiring 10,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition, valued at $101,808.86, reflects a strategic move within the company’s leadership, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PAC) stock is a Hold with a A$11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pacific Current Group Ltd stock, see the AU:PAC Stock Forecast page.

More about Pacific Current Group Ltd

Pacific Current Group Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management and advisory services. The company is involved in managing and investing in a diverse range of financial assets, catering to various market segments and stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: -9.86%

Average Trading Volume: 24,124

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$310M

For detailed information about PAC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue