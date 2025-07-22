Director’s Departure and Securities Disclosure at PRL Global Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CI Resources Limited ( (AU:PRG) ) has issued an announcement.

PRL Global Limited has announced the cessation of Ramanathan E S Krishnan as a director, effective from July 1, 2025. This change involves the disclosure of Krishnan’s interests in securities, totaling 2,544,716 ordinary shares, which were held directly and through various nominees. The announcement may impact the company’s governance structure and could have implications for stakeholders regarding the management and strategic direction of PRL Global Limited.

More about CI Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 27,740

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$174.1M

