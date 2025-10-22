Director Resignation at Australian Critical Minerals Ltd.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:ACM) ) has issued an announcement.

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. announced the cessation of Gary Brabham as a director, effective October 22, 2025. This change in the board of directors may impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder relations, as Brabham held significant interests in the company’s securities, including listed and unlisted options.

More about Australian Critical Minerals Ltd.

Australian Critical Minerals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical minerals essential for modern technologies. The company is engaged in the extraction and processing of minerals that are crucial for various industries, including technology and renewable energy.

Average Trading Volume: 259,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

