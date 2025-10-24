Director Peter Choquenot Steps Down from Mayfield Group Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Mayfield Group Holdings Limited ( (AU:MYG) ).

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited has announced the cessation of Peter Choquenot as a director, effective October 24, 2025. This change in the board may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, although no specific implications for stakeholders or operations were detailed in the release.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MYG) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mayfield Group Holdings Limited stock, see the AU:MYG Stock Forecast page.

More about Mayfield Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 70,063

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$158M

For an in-depth examination of MYG stock, go to TipRanks' Overview page.

