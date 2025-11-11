Director Increases Stake in Dicker Data Limited

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Dicker Data Limited ( (AU:DDR) ) is now available.

Dicker Data Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Vladimir Mitnovetski. The director acquired an additional 25,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, bringing his total direct holdings to 979,338 shares. This acquisition reflects a strategic move by the director to increase his stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DDR) stock is a Buy with a A$12.00 price target.

More about Dicker Data Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,209,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.84B



