Director Increases Stake in Dicker Data Limited

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An update from Dicker Data Limited ( (AU:DDR) ) is now available.
Dicker Data Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Vladimir Mitnovetski. The director acquired an additional 25,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, bringing his total direct holdings to 979,338 shares. This acquisition reflects a strategic move by the director to increase his stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DDR) stock is a Buy with a A$12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dicker Data Limited stock, see the AU:DDR Stock Forecast page.
More about Dicker Data Limited
Average Trading Volume: 1,209,593
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$1.84B
Learn more about DDR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.