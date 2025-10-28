Director Increases Stake in Australian Clinical Labs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd ( (AU:ACL) ) has issued an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest in securities. Stephen Roche, a director, has acquired 70,000 ordinary shares at $2.77 per share, marking his direct interest in the company through the Steann Superannuation Fund. This transaction, conducted on-market, indicates a significant personal investment by the director, potentially reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ACL) stock is a Buy with a A$3.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Australian Clinical Labs Ltd stock, see the AU:ACL Stock Forecast page.

More about Australian Clinical Labs Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 1,046,126

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$536.5M

For a thorough assessment of ACL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue