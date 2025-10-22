Director Departure at Advance Metals Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AVM) ) just unveiled an update.

Advance Metals Limited has announced that Joshua Gordon has ceased to be a director of the company as of October 22, 2025. This change in the board of directors could potentially impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests, as directors play a crucial role in guiding corporate governance and decision-making processes.

More about Pacific American Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 6,615,583

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$50.7M

For an in-depth examination of AVM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue