Director Daniel Smith Departs Rapid Critical Metals

Armada Metals Ltd. ( (AU:RCM) ) just unveiled an update.

Rapid Critical Metals Limited announced that Daniel Smith has ceased to be a director of the company as of October 22, 2025. Smith had no registered interests in securities, but Orwellian Investments Pty Ltd, associated with him, holds a significant number of shares and options in the company. This change in directorship may impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence, given Smith’s previous involvement and the substantial holdings linked to him.

More about Armada Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 9,974,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$48.71M

