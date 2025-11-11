Director Change at Connexion Mobility Ltd: Nicholas Kephala Steps Down

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Connexion Telematics Limited ( (AU:CXZ) ).

Connexion Mobility Ltd announced the cessation of Nicholas Kephala as a director, effective November 11, 2025. This change in the board may influence the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder relations, given Kephala’s significant shareholding, which includes 25 million shares held directly and 50 million shares held indirectly through Graham Newman Pty Ltd.

More about Connexion Telematics Limited

Connexion Mobility Ltd operates in the telematics industry, focusing on providing advanced mobility solutions. The company specializes in telematics services, which are crucial for fleet management and vehicle tracking, catering primarily to businesses requiring efficient logistics and operational oversight.

Average Trading Volume: 735,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$20.81M

