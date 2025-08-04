Directa Plus Sees Revenue Growth and Operational Efficiencies in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Directa Plus ( (GB:DCTA) ).

Directa Plus reported a 15% revenue increase to approximately €3.9 million for the first half of 2025, along with a 40% reduction in EBITDA losses, reflecting strategic focus on high-value contracts and operational efficiencies. The company secured significant contract renewals and new agreements, including a major deal with OMV Petrom and a distribution agreement in the U.S. environmental market. Upcoming production upgrades are expected to enhance capabilities and expand market reach, particularly in the nano-graphite sector, supporting further growth and operational reliability.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DCTA is a Neutral.

Directa Plus demonstrates insider confidence through significant insider buying, which is a positive sign. However, the company faces substantial financial performance issues with declining revenues and negative profitability, weighing heavily on the overall score. The stock’s technical indicators show some potential for recovery, but valuation concerns due to negative profitability persist.

More about Directa Plus

Directa Plus is a major producer and supplier of graphene-based products for consumer and industrial markets. Utilizing proprietary patented technology, the company transforms natural graphite into graphene nanoplatelets through a sustainable, non-toxic process. Established in 2005 and based in Lomazzo, Italy, Directa Plus is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and holds the Green Economy Mark for its contributions to the global green economy.

Average Trading Volume: 73,450

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £10.34M

