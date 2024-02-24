Dine Brands Global Welcomes Matthew Ryan to Board

Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) has released an update.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. expanded its board by appointing Matthew T. Ryan as an independent director and member of the Audit Committee, effective immediately. The decision came without any disclosed arrangements or conflicts of interest. Mr. Ryan’s compensation aligns with that of other non-employee directors, including an initial equity award of $100,000 in restricted stock units, and he will be granted the same indemnification as his peers. This development was publicly announced in a press release the following day.

