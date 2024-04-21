Dimerix’s Drug Shows Promise in Interim Phase 3 Trial

Dimerix Limited (AU:DXB) has released an update.

Dimerix Limited has reported a promising first interim analysis outcome from the ACTION3 Phase 3 trial of their drug DMX-200, showing better performance than placebo in reducing proteinuria in FSGS patients. The company’s financial position remains strong with a cash reserve of AU$35.2 million after successfully completing a AU$20 million institutional placement. Dimerix’s ongoing trial exhibits a robust safety profile and has been recommended to proceed without changes by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

