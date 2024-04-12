DigitalX Reports Strong Performance Amidst Crypto Rally

DigitalX Limited (AU:DCC) has released an update.

DigitalX Limited reports a robust performance with its DigitalX Bitcoin Fund and DigitalX Fund growing 10.6% and 13.2% respectively in March 2024, outpacing traditional indexes like the All Ordinaries. The company’s quarterly performance yielded a higher-than-estimated Performance Fee revenue, indicating a strong quarter. The digital assets market, particularly Bitcoin and Ethereum, saw record highs, suggesting a foundational rally supported by US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs and technological advancements like Ethereum’s ‘Dencun’ upgrade.

