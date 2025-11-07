DigitalX Limited Reports October 2025 Treasury Holdings Amid Market Volatility

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

DigitalX Limited ( (AU:DCC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

DigitalX Limited reported its treasury holdings as of October 2025, highlighting a total value of A$98.4 million, with significant exposure to Bitcoin. Despite market volatility, the company remains committed to its 21 Hundred Bitcoin strategy, acquiring additional Bitcoin and investing A$4.9 million into Lime Street Capital SPC to generate consistent returns. The company’s strategic moves aim to balance Bitcoin accumulation with yield generation, reflecting its long-term objectives. The cash balance decreased due to capital allocation towards trading activities, and the company continues to hold Solana assets for yield generation.

More about DigitalX Limited

DigitalX Ltd (ASX:DCC) is a leading Australian digital investment manager and the only ASX-listed crypto fund manager. It has a long-standing presence in the digital asset industry in Australia, managing digital assets with a track record of strong results. The company manages Australia’s first ASX-listed spot Bitcoin ETF and employs institutional-grade custody and insurance, working with reputable partners to leverage blockchain technologies for value creation.

Average Trading Volume: 3,477,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$81.88M

