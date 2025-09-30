DigitalX Limited Releases 2025 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DigitalX Limited ( (AU:DCC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

DigitalX Limited has released its annual report for the year ending 30 June 2025. The report includes comprehensive financial statements and reviews, highlighting the company’s performance over the past year. The release provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and operational strategies, which are crucial for assessing its market positioning and future prospects.

DigitalX Limited

Average Trading Volume: 6,374,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$93.79M

