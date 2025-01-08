DigitalX Limited Issues Incentive Securities to Employees

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

DigitalX Limited ( (AU:DCC) ) has shared an update.

DigitalX Limited has announced the issuance of 1,960,784 fully paid ordinary securities to be quoted on the ASX under its Employee Incentive Securities Plan. This move aims to align employee interests with company growth, potentially strengthening DigitalX’s position in the digital finance industry by incentivizing its workforce.

DigitalX Limited operates within the technology industry, focusing primarily on offering digital solutions and services. It is involved in the development and management of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency-related products, with a strong emphasis on innovation within the digital financial market.

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 45,281

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $40.43M

