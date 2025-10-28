DigitalX Limited Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

DigitalX Limited ( (AU:DCC) ) has shared an update.

DigitalX Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in North Sydney. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of directors Ieva Guoga and Leigh Travers, ratification of prior share issues, approval of a 7.1A mandate for issuing equity securities, and the issuance of options to adviser Yat Siu. These resolutions are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic financial planning, potentially impacting shareholder value and company operations.

More about DigitalX Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,131,822

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$86.35M

For detailed information about DCC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue