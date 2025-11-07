Digital Turbine Board Member Mollie Spilman Resigns

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Digital Turbine ( (APPS) ) has shared an update.

On November 5, 2025, Mollie Spilman, a member of the Board of Directors at Digital Turbine, Inc., announced her resignation effective November 10, 2025. She is leaving to pursue a senior executive role at another company, which may impact the board’s composition and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (APPS) stock is a Hold with a $6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Digital Turbine stock, see the APPS Stock Forecast page.

Digital Turbine’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and positive technical indicators, but is significantly hindered by poor financial performance and valuation metrics. The company’s strategic investments and raised guidance provide optimism, yet profitability and cash flow challenges remain critical areas for improvement.

