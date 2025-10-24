Digital Realty Trust Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Digital Realty Trust ( (DLR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Digital Realty Trust presented to its investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading global provider of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, catering to a diverse range of industries including cloud services, IT, communications, and financial services. The company operates over 300 data centers worldwide, offering critical infrastructure for technology and corporate enterprises.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Digital Realty announced a strong financial performance with significant growth in revenue and earnings per share. The company reported a 10% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year, driven by robust leasing activity and strategic acquisitions.

Key financial highlights include a net income of $64 million, with earnings per share rising to $0.15 from $0.09 in the previous year. The company also reported a Funds From Operations (FFO) of $1.65 per share, indicating a stable financial position. Additionally, Digital Realty raised its Core FFO per share outlook for 2025, reflecting confidence in its growth trajectory.

Digital Realty’s strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of land for future development and the sale of non-core assets, underscore its focus on expanding its data center capacity to meet increasing demand. The company also reported strong leasing activity, with new and renewal leases contributing significantly to its revenue.

Looking ahead, Digital Realty remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a substantial backlog and ongoing demand for data center services. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the evolving needs of its customers, with a focus on expanding its global footprint and enhancing its service offerings.

