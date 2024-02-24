Digital Realty Expands Common Stock Offering to $2 Billion

Digital Realty (DLR) has released an update.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has revised its Sales Agreement with major financial institutions to potentially raise its common stock offering to $2 billion. This move, made through an amendment on February 23, 2024, follows the company’s prior sales which had already reached over $1.24 billion. Investors should note that this development is part of a continuous offering program, indicating Digital Realty’s proactive approach to capital management and growth funding.

