Digital Realty Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results

Digital Realty has released its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, with details available in a press release and supplemental information on their website. Additionally, presentation materials related to the quarter’s performance have been posted online. This information, while provided to the public and shareholders, is not intended for legal filing purposes under the Exchange Act.

