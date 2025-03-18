Digital Hollywood Interactive Schedules Board Meeting for Annual Results

The latest update is out from Digital Hollywood Interactive Limited ( (HK:2022) ).
Digital Hollywood Interactive Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for March 28, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.
More about Digital Hollywood Interactive Limited
Digital Hollywood Interactive Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the digital entertainment industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on interactive entertainment products and services.
YTD Price Performance: -6.00%
Average Trading Volume: 768,434
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$87.26M
