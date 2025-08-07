Digital Holdings, Inc. Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Digital Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:2389) ).

Digital Holdings, Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, showing a decline in revenue by 12.5% year-on-year, but a significant increase in operating and ordinary profits by 58.7% and 109.1% respectively. Despite the revenue drop, the company managed to improve its profitability, indicating effective cost management or operational efficiency, which could positively impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Digital Holdings, Inc.

Digital Holdings, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the digital industry with a focus on providing digital solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 54,848

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen19.12B

See more insights into 2389 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue