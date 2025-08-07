Digital Holdings Announces Interim Dividend Consistent with Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Digital Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:2389) ) just unveiled an update.

Digital Holdings, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of 23.00 yen per share, consistent with its previous forecast. This decision aligns with the company’s dividend policy, which aims to distribute dividends equivalent to 20% of profit attributable to owners or 3% of dividend on equity, whichever is higher. The company plans to use retained earnings to fund investments that will strengthen its management team and improve profitability, supporting sustainable growth.

More about Digital Holdings, Inc.

Digital Holdings, Inc. operates in the digital industry, focusing on providing digital solutions and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is committed to enhancing its corporate value through strategic investments in business and human resources.

Average Trading Volume: 54,848

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen19.12B

