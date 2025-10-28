Digital Holdings Amends Tender Offer Opinion Amid Competing Bids

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Digital Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:2389) ) has shared an announcement.

Digital Holdings, Inc. has announced amendments to its previous opinion on a tender offer by Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. The company continues to support the Hakuhodo Tender Offer, leaving the decision to shareholders and stock acquisition rights holders. Meanwhile, SilverCape Investments Limited has announced a competing tender offer, which could result in significant ownership changes. Digital Holdings is introducing response policies to negotiate in good faith and avoid coercion risks for minority shareholders. Hakuhodo has extended its tender offer period to provide shareholders more time for consideration.

More about Digital Holdings, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 248,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen36.19B

