Digital Core REIT Announces Withholding Exemption

Digital Core REIT has announced a Qualified Notice stating that its transfers will be exempt from certain withholding regulations, as it was not engaged in a U.S. trade or business during its taxable year. This exemption provides a favorable condition for investors dealing with Digital Core REIT interests.

