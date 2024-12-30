Digital Core REIT Announces Withholding Exemption

Digital Core REIT (SG:DCRU) has released an update.
Digital Core REIT has announced a Qualified Notice stating that its transfers will be exempt from certain withholding regulations, as it was not engaged in a U.S. trade or business during its taxable year. This exemption provides a favorable condition for investors dealing with Digital Core REIT interests.
