Digital Brands Group Signs Two Major Manufacturing Deals

Digital Brands Group ( (DBGI) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 21, 2025, Digital Brands Group, Inc. entered into two exclusive private label manufacturing agreements. The first, with AAA Tuscaloosa, LLC, involves producing exclusive apparel for the University of Alabama, excluding certain items like jerseys and t-shirts. The agreement includes a $1,000,000 investment in marketing and technology, with AAA receiving $1,000,000 in common stock annually. The second agreement, with Traffic Holdco, LLC, covers manufacturing apparel for multiple universities, with plans to expand to additional institutions. Holdco will receive $1,000,000 in common stock per university client annually, with both agreements subject to shareholder approval and SEC registration.

Spark’s Take on DBGI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DBGI is a Neutral.

Digital Brands Group faces significant financial challenges, with declining revenues, increasing losses, and negative equity, which heavily impact the overall score. While technical indicators show mixed signals, the company’s valuation remains unattractive due to its negative P/E ratio. The earnings call and recent corporate events provide some optimism with strategic initiatives and improved financial positioning, but these are yet to significantly mitigate the financial instability and valuation concerns.

More about Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc. operates in the apparel industry, focusing on the manufacture of private label knit apparel products. The company engages in partnerships to produce exclusive apparel for various clients, including universities, leveraging name, image, and likeness (NIL) marketing strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 19,694

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $51.83M

